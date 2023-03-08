"Those costs have just skyrocketed" Local fire district requests tax increase to keep up with rising costs

SEELYVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - To continue operations like normal, one local fire district says it needs more money.
A residential tax increase could be coming to Lost Creek township in Vigo County.
Seelyville's fire district says it'll keep you and your family safer.
Seelyville deputy fire chief John Hendrix says operating costs are going up.
Hendrix says to keep up, they're hoping to get a little bit more funding from local taxes.
That's why they've requested an increase in the maximum property tax levy.
"The one thing we can't stress enough to our taxpayers is that even with this increase, we will be the lowest taxable fire district in Vigo County," Hendrix said.
The increase hasn't been determined just yet.
Hendrix says the cost of a fire engine they need is up nearly 5x since 1998.
"Those costs have just skyrocketed. I think everybody's seen across the board in the economy, what these prices have done, and the fire departments are being hit just as hard," Hendrix said.
There's a process underway to determine how much the tax increase could be.
The Vigo County council would then have to approve it.
Hendrix says he hopes people in the community will see the benefits firsthand.
He says when it comes to keeping the community safe, they plan to do it no matter the cost.
"Whatever the case may be, we're going to be here in the community. We've been here for a very, very, long time and we're going to continue to be here and we're going to do our best to continue to provide the best service we possibly can," Hendrix said.
Hendrix says the department plans to present to the Vigo County council in the next couple of months.
This would happen after numbers are determined by the district's CPA and department of local government finance.