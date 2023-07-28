This year's Rubber Duck Regatta winner shares her excitement with News 10

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 2023 Catholic Charities Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta has a winner.
On Friday, Jan Buffington of Terre Haute received her grand prize, $10,000.
Buffington Duck was the fastest duckie out of the 15,000 that floated down the Wabash River during the regatta.
The prize money came from sponsorships, leaving the rest of the money to go to donations. The race raised more than $50,000 that will go to feeding the hungry across west central Indiana.
Buffington tells us what it was like when she learned she had won.
"It was disbelief! I have been buying these ducks since they started! I never expected to win. I just like to give to...I like to give-- period."
Buffington said when she got the call telling her that she had won, she baffled her husband because she was yelling.
She says she was so excited because it meant she could give even more money to causes in need.