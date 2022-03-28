"This would provide more jobs to bring people in." Free land given to business owners in Marshall

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River from Edwardsport to Hazleton.

Wabash River from Covington to Mount Carmel.

.Lowland flooding continues on portions of the Wabash and White
rivers as a result of multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks.
Flooding on the lower Wabash River is expected to last as long as
another 4 days, while flooding on the White River is expected to
come to an end late Thursday evening. The crest on the Wabash is
near Terre Haute, while the crest on the White is between
Edwardsport and Petersburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Monday the stage was 18.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Monday was 18.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 6.7 feet
Thursday, April 07.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Monday /11:30 AM EDT Monday/ the stage was
19.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CDT Monday /11:30 AM EDT Monday/ was 19.1
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Wednesday morning and continue falling to 7.2 feet
Thursday, April 07.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"This would provide more jobs to bring people in." Free land given to business owners in Marshall

  • 0
City of Marshall, free land

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - The City of Marshall is trying to draw more businesses to their area. It's doing so in the form of free land. A Marshall resident named Gerald Forsythe generously donated more than 30 acres of land to the city of Marshall.

The city plans to give it to business owners. 31 and a half acres were donated to the city of Marshall. This was back in September. Now officials are trying to get the word out so folks can apply to obtain the land for their business.

"Which is a field on the south side of Marshall that will be given to the city at some point when a business wants to come and establish themselves there," says Mayor John Hasten.

This is located behind the Clark county highway department on route one. Warren LeFever with the economic development committee says Marshall is full of private businesses.

"Private business is all our income because we don't have any big government offices or any big government facilities around here. It's all privates business."

With the land being free, business owners are getting a deal.

"What is it 6 or 7 10 thousand dollars an acre? I mean, it's huge. I mean we're talking farmland these days cost above 6 thousand dollars an acre."

If you divide the property up into 3-acre sections, 10 businesses could fit inside. Mayor Hasten says this would have a huge impact on the economic development for the city of Marshall.

"We need people workers to come to Marshall. We have jobs available right now in town. This would provide more jobs to bring people in."

If you're interested in moving your business to the property, contact city hall, or the Marshall chamber of commerce. (217) 826-8084  (217) 826-2034

