"This would provide more jobs to bring people in." Free land given to business owners in Marshall

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - The City of Marshall is trying to draw more businesses to their area. It's doing so in the form of free land. A Marshall resident named Gerald Forsythe generously donated more than 30 acres of land to the city of Marshall.
The city plans to give it to business owners. 31 and a half acres were donated to the city of Marshall. This was back in September. Now officials are trying to get the word out so folks can apply to obtain the land for their business.
"Which is a field on the south side of Marshall that will be given to the city at some point when a business wants to come and establish themselves there," says Mayor John Hasten.
This is located behind the Clark county highway department on route one. Warren LeFever with the economic development committee says Marshall is full of private businesses.
"Private business is all our income because we don't have any big government offices or any big government facilities around here. It's all privates business."
With the land being free, business owners are getting a deal.
"What is it 6 or 7 10 thousand dollars an acre? I mean, it's huge. I mean we're talking farmland these days cost above 6 thousand dollars an acre."
If you divide the property up into 3-acre sections, 10 businesses could fit inside. Mayor Hasten says this would have a huge impact on the economic development for the city of Marshall.
"We need people workers to come to Marshall. We have jobs available right now in town. This would provide more jobs to bring people in."
If you're interested in moving your business to the property, contact city hall, or the Marshall chamber of commerce. (217) 826-8084 (217) 826-2034