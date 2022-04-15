This weekend is opening weekend at Wabash Valley Dragway. Here's what's going on at the track

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It is opening weekend at the Wabash Valley Dragway.
Owners told News 10 it is an eight-race no-prep series.
Several drivers, sponsors and fans are expected to be in attendance.
Event organizers say there will be music, concession stands and lots of fun.
Fans can go out and meet all the drivers and enjoy an inclusive, family-friendly atmosphere.
Leaders say you should bring a friend and come enjoy every minute of the race.
"We have a good time. A lot of time we're up here. You know, I'll be on the mic. We have music playing. You can stand around and meet the drivers and check the cars out. It's real interactive compared to a lot of races. You feel like you're a part of it. Even if you just showed up and it's your first time," said Event Promoter John Bromagen.
The gates open at 12:30 PM. on Saturday, April 16.
Racing begins at 2:30.
The Wabash Valley Dragway is located at 3701 S US Hwy 41 in Terre Haute.