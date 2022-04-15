 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Elliston down to Hazleton.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central
Indiana Wednesday has created lowland and minor flooding along the
East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers. The White River near
Edwardsport should crest early this weekend.  The Wabash River near
Montezuma should crest Saturday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 14.9 feet early Sunday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

This weekend is opening weekend at Wabash Valley Dragway. Here's what's going on at the track

  • Updated
  • 0
Dragway

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It is opening weekend at the Wabash Valley Dragway.

Owners told News 10 it is an eight-race no-prep series.

Several drivers, sponsors and fans are expected to be in attendance.

Event organizers say there will be music, concession stands and lots of fun.

Fans can go out and meet all the drivers and enjoy an inclusive, family-friendly atmosphere.

Leaders say you should bring a friend and come enjoy every minute of the race.

"We have a good time. A lot of time we're up here. You know, I'll be on the mic. We have music playing. You can stand around and meet the drivers and check the cars out. It's real interactive compared to a lot of races. You feel like you're a part of it. Even if you just showed up and it's your first time," said Event Promoter John Bromagen.

The gates open at 12:30 PM. on Saturday, April 16.

Racing begins at 2:30.

The Wabash Valley Dragway is located at 3701 S US Hwy 41 in Terre Haute. 

