"This sport is so much more than a sport" America's fastest-growing sport is growing even faster in Olney, Illinois

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Fans of a lesser-known, yet quickly growing sport will soon be getting a great surprise.
That's because 8 new pickleball courts are on the way to Olney, Illinois.
Instead of dinking back and forth in the park, they will be "in the kitchen" right across the street.
Decades of pickleball games have brought people like Richard Linear and his friends together.
"We've just come together as a group over the past few years. We're a little bit like a family, like a pickleball family that supports one another and that enjoys the recreation and the fitness," Linear said.
Every time the ball hits the paddle and every time a game is won , White Squirrel Pickleball Association president Michelle May sees growth in the small town of Olney.
"Seriously, this sport is so much more than a sport. It's just community. I mean, right now our oldest player is 85 years old and our youngest player is 9. And they can play on the same court together," May said.
As much as the White Squirrel Pickleball Association and its members love pickleball, there was something that stood in the way of perfection--the court.
Right now, pickleball players in Olney have to use the tennis courts and set up their own nets around faded lines.
Now, after hundreds of thousands of dollars of fundraising and a lot of hope, eight new courts are coming to Olney.
"I've been playing for 8, maybe 9 years and the first year I played we were literally out on these courts putting out masking tape down for our lines. So, this becoming real is just a dream come true," May said.
It's been a dream come true, and an escape for when life has you volleying back and forth.
"There's been connections that have been made that has really been supportive and helpful in getting people through those maybe some tough times," Linear said.
The White Squirrel Pickleball Association needs your donations to meet its fundraising goal and make this project happen.
