"This program is special" Indiana State professor fears for future of journalism program after being laid off

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One of the largest employers in Vigo County is laying off some employees.

Indiana State University has announced in a newsletter it is laying off "a very small amount" of its employees.

A newsletter sent from the provost's office.

It says some regular faculty and full-time staff at Indiana State will be eliminated.

One of the instructors who was a part of the layoffs sat down for an interview with News 10.

After over a decade as a journalism instructor, Lori Henson is finishing up her last semester at Indiana State University.

She says she knew some layoffs would be happening soon.

Then this past Friday, she had a meeting with university officials.

"We knew that everything was on the table. So, no one to my knowledge felt safe in any of this process, including myself," Henson said.

Henson was told that she would be let go at the end of this semester.

She says because of this, students could miss out on opportunities to dive deeper into the journalism profession.

"This program is special, for that reason. It's not just any other major. democracy requires it," Henson said.

A university spokesman told News 10 they are in the middle of a process and will say more this Spring.

The faculty senate chair also gave us a statement saying, "We knew with the decline in enrollment at ISU, like at smaller universities around the country, the administration would have to adjust. It's terrible to see faculty layoffs as part of that. That included valued friends and colleagues that won't be back next year. Some of them had been instructors here for a long time. Faculty leadership was in conversation with the provost all year about this and we are confident that the changes made, while painful, will set us up to be sustainable. The goal is always to put our students first and create programs and experiences that you won't get at mega-universities. That can be expensive. We did all we could to advocate for protecting faculty jobs, but student needs are always the first priority."

Henson says she fears these layoffs could impact more and more people down the line.

"Without a viable, healthy program at ISU, our students are going to have to go to more expensive, less accessible places," Henson said.

Henson says she will be laid off at the end of the school year.