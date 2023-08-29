"This one has the possibility for lots of destruction:" Local American Red Cross volunteer preps for Hurricane Idalia

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - While the weather is quite peaceful here in the Wabash Valley, people in Florida are bracing themselves for a possible hurricane. Other volunteers are on their way, hoping to provide shelter and support.
Volunteer Joe Young with the American Red Cross just deployed to Florida. He, along with other volunteers are prepared to support any communities who many be impacted by the hurricane.
Joe Young is no stranger to natural disasters. Young has been volunteering with the American Red Cross for 18 years. The Red Cross called him requesting all hands on deck over in Florida.
His job is to help prepare shelters and distribute emergency supplies. Young has been involved with many devastating hurricanes in the past. He anticipates nothing less with hurricane Idalia.
"Complete loss! I mean, usually during a hurricane, there's, like I said, all of the utilities are down, sometimes the communications, the phone systems," said Young.
Sam Lashley with the National Weather Service has also been keeping an eye on the storm. Forecasters suggest it could be an extremely dangerous category 3 hurricane. Which means wind speeds can gain up to 120 mph. Plus, the storms threaten to bring a "strong storm surge."
"That's when the water that's pushed onshore and right now that can be anywhere from 9 to 12 ft. on parts of the west coasts of Florida," said Lashley.
Warm ocean waters and low wind shear can fuel a powerful hurricane. Evacuations have already started! Young shared with me that he loves contributing his time to helping others.
"It's humbling and heartfelt. That's the one good thing about it and just to be there helping and doing something, you know, rather than just sitting on my couch doing nothing," said Young.
Young expects to be in Florida for about two weeks. he says most missions last that long.