This nationwide organization will help your kid launch their own business - here's how you can get involved

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - One program in the Wabash Valley is helping kids learn business skills.
Lemonade Day is a nationwide organization that's helped more than 1 million kids create their own businesses.
Kids can sign up for the program to get hands-on experience with local entrepreneurs and volunteers.
Lemonade Day is happening now through August 7.
We caught up with one young business owner to see how the program has helped her.
"I think it helps me learn how to run a business. I like helping the Humane Shelter with some of the money I make," Brylee Freeman, the owner of Miss B's Lemonade, told us.