This local event will have you hopping out of your seat

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Calling all craft beer lovers! This event will have you hopping out of your seat!
The Haute Hops and Vines Fest made its way to Terre Haute on Saturday!
This event is the first of its kind.
Samples and pours from over twenty Indiana craft breweries, wineries, and distilleries were available!
There was a wide range of food trucks to accompany the drinks!
Organizers say this event helps to showcase all 9th Street has to offer in a fun and inviting atmosphere!
"It brings everyone together as one. It also really markets the local businesses, and a lot of people don't really come down the 9th Street area. So, it's really important that people see how great of a street this is, and what these local businesses have to offer," Bartender Devin Elmore said.
Organizers were only expecting to sell 800 tickets, but ended up having over 1,200 people come out and enjoy the day!
They hope to make this an annual event.