This local church invites you to its weekend rummage sale

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The First Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Terre Haute is inviting you to their rummage sale this Saturday.
It's the congregation's biggest fundraiser of the year, which they rely on for their budget.
Members say you won't want to miss this year's sale.
"We have antiques and special finds. We have some things that are new in the boxes. So really, it's just a bit of everything that you're gonna find," Coordinator Kristy Meyers said.
The rummage sale is this Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon at the congregation on 1875 South Fruitridge Avenue.