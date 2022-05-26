"This latest incident in Texas got me to thinking" South Vermillion Schools to add additional safety measures

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local schools are taking extra precautions in the wake of a deadly shooting in Texas.
19 elementary students and two teachers were killed in that tragic shooting.
Here in the Wabash Valley, the South Vermillion School Corporation is adding enhanced security to finish out the week.
South Vermillion School buildings are on high alert following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Head resource officer Mike Holtcamp says they need to be more aware in a time where data shows school shootings are happening more often.
"Unfortunately, we live in a world where we need security everywhere. And having the enhanced security here, I feel helps put the staff at ease, puts the students at ease," Holtcamp said.
South Vermillion superintendent Dave Chapman says he wants to be sure what happened there does not happen locally.
"This latest incident in Texas got me to thinking, as a school superintendent, what it is I need to do to make sure our schools are safe?" Chapman said.
Those safety steps include protecting parking lots, doors and other points of entry.
There is also video surveillance and a heightened police presence.
Now, even guests are going to have a hard time getting in.
It takes several steps for guests to get in the building at South Vermillion schools.
The first step is buzzing in.
Then, you walk in through the first set of doors, but after that, the check-in process still is not complete.
Guests are then checked a final time while waiting at the second set of doors.
After that, they go to the front office and then staff determine why they are there and who the person is there to see.
Then at that point, the front office determines whether or not they can go into the building.
Chapman and Holtcamp say not only is it the right thing to do, but parents trust them with their children.
"When parents send their kids to school, the expectation is their kids are going to be taken care of. They're going to be protected. They're going to be safe," Chapman said.
"Our main priority is safety. Safety of the students and the staff. And we want the kids to be able to come to school and have a positive experience. We don't want them to feel like they're in a locked-down jail cell," Holtcamp said.
As the school year winds down, Chapman and Holtkamp say they will be meeting over the summer to discuss implementing further safety procedures for next year.