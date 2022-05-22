"This issue is something the youth cares about" - Pro-choice Demonstration in Terre Haute

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People across the nation are divided as the debate around overturning Roe V. Wade continues.
Here in the Wabash Valley, one local group gathered on Sunday in support of pro-choice. Dozens of protestors came out to the Vigo County courthouse to show support for reproductive rights.
This is in light of the recent leak of the Supreme Court's opinion to overturn Roe V. Wade. Many cars passed by and honked in support of their signs.
"Our rights to our body is the cream of the corn for people who live in this country to begin with," Jamie Kulp, one of the organizers said. "Freedom and rights to ourselves this can stretch out into other issues as well if we let this backsliding occur."
Their mission was to bring the youth out and help educate them on the supreme court case.
"This issue is something the youth cares about and abortion is health care and health care is a human right," Sage Talens, one of the organizers, said.
Talens adds having a baby or not should be a woman's choice.
"I believe it can be detrimental to both their health physically and mentally whether they get an abortion or not, carrying a baby inside of you is putting your life on the line to bring that baby to term," she said.
On the other side, some people believe pro-choice is unethical and Roe V. Wade should be overturned.
But still, people like Kulp are continuing to advocate for what they believe in.
"I want people to take something from this that they understand what could potentially happen to their rights and how important that is to be maintaining those," she said.
The organizers say there will be more protests to come this summer.