This is your chance to become a Master Gardener

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Purdue Extension Master Gardener Program training is starting soon.

The training includes studying soils, fertility, pest control, invasive species, pesticide safety and alternatives, trees, vegetables, flowers, lawns, and fruit. 

Basic training will start on February 7, 2023 on weekly webinars. The application deadline is on January 16 and the training will wrap on May 9.

Individual registration is $180 and two-person registration is $280, which both include the EMG manual.

Master gardeners are required to give a minimum of 40 hours to the community.

