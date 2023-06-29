"This is the worst we've ever seen, for sure." - Terre Haute neighborhoods assess damages after severe weather

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County commissioners declared a disaster emergency. That's following the wave of severe weather Thursday afternoon. In the proclamation, commissioners ask that you stay off the roads.
This is to allow response teams to clear roads of downed trees and power lines late into the night. But, that damage isn't just along streets, it's in entire neighborhoods.
The storm that swept through the Wabash Valley Thursday afternoon brought extreme winds and heavy rain, leaving thousands with damage and without power.
From roofs blowing off of buildings to downed limbs catching on fire from live power lines. Folks all across the Wabash Valley experienced the power of mother nature first hand. And for some, this is unlike anything they've seen before.
"This is the worst we've ever seen, for sure. It's the worst that we've ever been hit here," said Jackie Eberle.
Jackie Eberle has lived in Edgewood Grove, Terre Haute for over 30 years. She's just one resident whose property has been damaged by this storm. When the storm came through, Eberle was doing work in her office.
"Instantly the sky turned black. I just started shutting down my computer, grabbing things and moving downstairs. By the time I made it to our main level the power was out. I tried to take a peek outside and I just saw the wind just blowing everything," said Eberle.
The storm caused a tree limb in Eberle's backyard to fall on the power lines that were connected to her house; leaving her neighbors shed roof damaged, the power lines draped over her house's roof, and limbs everywhere.
"The strong winds snapped the tree that was in the alley and it just ripped all the wires from the alley down. And then all the limbs just came crashing down," said Eberle. "I just heard this loud thump and I said, ‘Oh my goodness,’ either something came crashing down on my house, but I really think it was all of these wires that just came ripping off of the house."
Although this neighborhood has seen some damage, Eberle is confident the community will bounce back.
"I hope everybody can get their power and get things fixed quickly. I hope there's not too much damage to be done. At least in my neighborhood, I think people will pitch in and help each other and look out for each other. That's normally what we do. I hope it's the same in other neighborhoods as well," said Eberle.
Eberle says when she called to report downed power lines, she was told there were at least 1,500 people that were on hold trying to do the same thing. Again, community leaders encourage people to stay off of roads in order for servicemen and women to tend to the damage until further notice.