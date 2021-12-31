This is the ultimate snack food — and it's better for you than you think

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. East Fork White River at Seymour. White River at Petersburg. White River at Newberry. White River at Edwardsport. White River at Elliston. White River at Spencer. White River at Hazleton. Wabash River at Clinton. Wabash River at Riverton. Wabash River at Terre Haute. Wabash River at Montezuma. Wabash River at Covington. Wabash River at Lafayette. .Rainfall earlier this week has resulted in minor flooding along Wabash...White and East Fork White rivers. River flooding is ongoing at some locations and will begin on Friday at some points in southwest Central Indiana. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY, JANUARY 08... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...Until Saturday, January 08. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. Water backs up most local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 17.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM EST Friday was 18.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.9 feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, January 08. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&