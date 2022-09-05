"This is the most prolonged staffing concern I've seen in my career..." New law begins to help statewide nursing shortage

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The health care field has been sounding the alarm on the need for nurses for quite some time. But, that could change soon thanks to a new Indiana law.
Chaunte Wright is just beginning her nursing studies at Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute. She's looking forward to joining the thousands of nurses serving people across the state.
"I can be the first line of defense when a patient comes into the hospital," Wright said. "I'm able to provide care. I'm able to be more than just a nurse to them. I can be a confidant. I can be a friend."
Wright's enthusiasm is what current healthcare workers want to see, especially since nurses are in short supply.
Kim Cooper, the dean of the school of nursing at Ivy Tech, said this has been one of the most troubling times for nursing she's seen in her decades-long career.
"This has been the most prolonged staffing concern that I've seen in my career," she said. "What I'm noticing is some nurses are retiring. The average age of a nurse is the mid-50s."
These concerns are why Indiana Lawmakers took action by signing House Bill 1003 into law. Effective July 1st of this year, nursing schools can now accept more students into their programs. Simulation hours can now count towards clinical hours. Schools can now hire more part-time instructors too.
While the law has only been in effect for a short time, Cooper said it's already making a difference. She said the college increased its nursing student enrollment this spring and is seeing even more people wanting to join.
"I'm also seeing increased interest in some of the media influences that have been printed," Cooper said. "People are coming and saying I hear that I may have a better chance to get in if you're taking more students."
The Indiana Hospital Association estimates that 1,300 nurses need to graduate each year until 2030 to keep up with demand. But, the pressure on the health care system does not seem too daunting for students like Wright who are ready to serve.
"I'm hoping to get hired in an ICU," Wright said. "And get as much experience as I can so that way I can further my education within my field of nursing."
To learn more about Ivy Tech's nursing program, click here.