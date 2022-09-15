"This is the future..." Terre Haute preps for new electric vehicles

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Electric Vehicles are thought to be the future and many local entities are working to prepare for this future.
Matt Miller is the service manager at Fuson Automotive in Terre Haute. He's been in the automotive industry for almost 15 years and he's seeing the changes electric vehicles are bringing to the automotive industry.
"It was something different," he said. "Not hard, not simple. It's just something that we're not used to."
But, Miller and others at Fuson are trying to get used to the idea of electric vehicles.
The automotive group is awaiting the arrival of GM's line of electric vehicles. General Manager David Fuson said the dealership has spent close to $400,000 on preparations for these vehicles. It includes purchasing equipment to service the vehicles and installing car charges. Technicians have even taken special classes to prepare for the influx. Miller said this slight transition into electric vehicles has had mixed reactions from his younger and older workers.
"They're excited about some of our transition to the electric vehicles just because it is a new technology," he said. "Some of our older technicians are less excited about it just because they know and they've been in the industry for so long."
It's proving to be a worthy investment for Fuson Automotive. Fuson said they already have 40 electric vehicle orders to fill. He said the group is ready for the future of cars.
"It's been a big, big investment for us," Fuson said. "But, this is the future, and Fuson's ready for it."
Duke Energy is also gearing up for the future. District Manager Rick Burger said the company is making sure the area is ready for the new electric vehicles.
"We've got to be sure first that the electricity is there in that area for those cars," he said. "So, we have to upgrade some of our facilities."
Part of that is installing more electric car chargers along highways. Duke Energy is also offering several rebate programs to encourage the use of electric vehicles. The energy company is also making some internal changes to become more eco-friendly.
Both Burger and Miller recognize not everyone will want to make the transition. Still, they agree that Terre Haute is ready for those who are.
"I think the excitement is growing," Miller said. "We're certainly excited about it and I'm certain the Wabash Valley is ready to have more EVs."
For more information about Duke Energy's initiatives, click here.