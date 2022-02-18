"This is the fun part of the job" Great Dane to invest $50 million in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Great Dane has announced a $50 million investment in Vigo County.
The investment will come with a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Terre Haute.
It is located at 4955 N 13th Street.
The economic growth Great Dane says it is bringing to Terre Haute comes to the tune of 125 new jobs.
This will be in its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.
A ribbon-cutting on Feb. 18 served as a dedication to the event.
The process of opening Great Dane in Terre Haute did not happen overnight.
With nearly five years of planning going into opening the plant, manager Matthew Johnson says his job does not get much better than this.
"This is the fun part of the job, right? So adding this type of facility here, in the, in the community is really exciting," said Johnson.
Great Dane tells News 10 that this expansion will allow for increased production capacity.
It will help meet the needs of the goods mobility industry.
This $50 million investment was music to the ears of United States, Senator Todd Young.
Young says that is why he made it a point to make an appearance in his home state and visit the new plant.
He says not only could this help bring in new jobs, but more large businesses to the area, bringing even more jobs on top of the 125 brought in already.
"You're always hoping that this could lead to different business announcements to support this company. Maybe the relocation of other big businesses in the future, so it's a snowball effect," said Young.
Great Dane in Terre Haute has already begun hiring.
If you would like to apply, click here.