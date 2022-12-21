"This is probably one of the biggest years we have ever had" - City of Terre Haute has a record-breaking year for touris

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley city saw a record-breaking year for tourism this year.
Mayor Duke Bennett with the city of Terre Haute says 2022 was one of the city's most successful years of growth. And this is just the beginning of what's to come.
"It's always great when things come together the way you had hoped," Bennett said. "All of the pieces of the puzzle are in their places and everyone is working really hard for the same goals."
Over the past year, the city has seen several new key developments. This includes the opening of the Terre Haute Convention Center in April, several new small businesses located here, and the much-anticipated casino is getting closer to completion.
"Most communities don't have a casino. Most communities don't have a convention center. Those are two new things that we have never had before that are going to have a huge impact. We are expecting 1.2 to 1.3 million new people to come when both of them are fully up and operating," Bennett said.
Additionally, different sporting and extracurricular events brought hundreds of thousands of new visitors to the area, especially this past summer.
Mayor Bennett says this was also the biggest year for road and sidewalk improvement projects.
Going forward, he says there is still a lot to look forward to including a new athletic facility and water park.
"We have to do things that make us stand out, so in order to keep people here or to draw people here, you have to have fun things to do and exciting things. It's all hands on deck. [We have to think] what can we do to make ourselves stand out and make this a place you want to be," Bennett said.
Mayor Duke Bennett says there will be more exciting announcements that he can share with the community very soon.