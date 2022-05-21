"This is our way of celebrating and commemorating those who've come before" - Honoring fallen veterans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Just in time for Memorial Day, this local Wabash Valley community came together to honor fallen veterans.
At the Highland Lawn Cemetery, the Terre Haute Lodge 19 came together to clean veterans' headstones.
This is all to thank those who fought for our country and gave the ultimate sacrifice.
Volunteers came and cleaned and washed up headstones in Section 9 of the cemetery, also known as the soldiers and sailors circle.
The Terre Haute Fire Department helped provide a tanker truck for water for cleaning.
One veteran tells News 10 it means a lot to see locals in the community stepping up in this way.
"This is our way of celebrating and commemorating those who've come before and it's also a way to give back and say thanks to the community for everything they have done," David Peter, a disabled veteran and a member of the Terre Haute Lodge 19, said.
Peter goes on to say some of the volunteers left coins on top of the headstones. This is a tradition to acknowledge and thank the veterans for their sacrifices.