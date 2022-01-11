"This is our time Indiana" - Governor Holcomb gives State of the State Address

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - An optimistic start to 2022, that is how Governor Eric Holcomb addressed all Hoosiers in this year's state of the state address.
In his annual address, Holcomb highlighted several key areas of growth for the state. One of the state's biggest accomplishments he says is the growth of the economy.
"Among every state we border, Indiana now ranks number one in GDP growth from 2015 to 2020," he said.
As the economy strengthens, so is the state's population. Since 2010 the population has increased by 300,000 people. To maintain this growth and attract new people to come live and work here, it all comes back to education.
"While education is the starting point, we must do more to align our state's K-12, higher education, workforce, and economic development efforts," Holcomb said. "There is power in their synergy."
This is also met with a challenge to get more workers in the workforce.
"Herein lies our most pressing challenge... With more than 150,000 current job openings posted and a record number of new jobs coming, we need to ensure all Hoosier students and workers can, and ultimately will fill them," he said.
The state's strong growth is also met with room for improvement. Holcomb says one of these areas is public health.
"The task of improving Hoosier's health couldn't be more important and the time to do it, never more pressing," Holcomb said.
Holcomb goes on to say that the Indiana Public Health Commission is already getting prepared for next year's budget session. The goal is to modernize and strengthen the state's overall public health system.
Meanwhile, Holcomb is still searching for solutions to fight the pandemic including urging all Hoosiers to get the covid-19 vaccine.
"If you haven't been vaccinated, I encourage, I plead, I even beg you to speak to your doctor and do so," he said.
Governor Holcomb also discussed the future of Indiana's infrastructure, broadband expansion, community growth, among many other things. To learn more about this and to see this year's full State of the State Address, click here.