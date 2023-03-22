“This is neglect of official duties” Leaders look to remove Knox County Coroner

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - County coroners usually research the cause and manner of someone’s death and often fill out death certificates.
According to Knox County Republican Chairman David Shelton, Donovan has “abandoned her responsibility” as county coroner.
Donovan was elected as Knox county Coroner in 2020.
According to Shelton, there have been numerous complaints to his office, saying Donovan has refused to complete various duties.
This includes completing death certificates, which by law must be done within 72 hours of receiving all lab and medical reports.
“It is a true tragedy that many Knox County residents have been made to endure a lasting sense of loss by the inactions of the elected Knox County Coroner,” said Shelton.
Other employees at the corners office have had to act as Deputy Coroner according to Shelton.
Shelton told News 10 that Donovan has also failed to pay several invoices, including a bill for a storage unit used by the corners office.
“I was informed the storage fee hasn't been paid in several months and was scheduled to be sold at auction this weekend,” said Shelton.
According to Shelton, corner files and several other items that were in the storage unit have been obtained and stored in a more private and secure location.
Shelton sent a certified letter on March 10 asking Donovan to resign as coroner by March 17.
As of March 23, there has been no response from Donovan.
Knox County Commissioners and Council members will be seeking judicial removal in April.
News 10 Bureau Chief Nathan Springfield tried to reach Donovan at the number listed on the county's government website.
As of this time, Donovan has not responded to our request for comment.