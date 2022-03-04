"This is just another way to help keep Chloe's memory alive" Sign goes up in memory of girl shot and killed

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Montezuma...and at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site down to Mount Carmel.

White River at Petersburg to Hazleton.


.Ongoing flooding continues on the White River at Petersburg and
Hazleton, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream.
Both rivers have crested and are receding.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
currently forecast to last well into next week, but could be
extended based on expected rainfall this weekend into early next
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by noon Saturday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:45 PM EST Friday the stage was 14.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:45 PM EST Friday was 15.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 9.6 feet
Monday, March 14.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

In Memory of Chloe Carroll

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One family is honoring a 15-year-old girl who was taken from them too soon. Chloe Carroll was shot and killed last July.

Friday in Terre Haute at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, family members helped put up a sign. That sign reads, "In Memory of Chloe Carroll."

The sign was put up through a program called Adopt a Highway. That means the family has pledged to help clean up this section of the road at least twice a year.

"This is just another way to help keep Chloe's memory alive anything we can do to help keep her name. We're going to try to do that," says Chloe's brother Derek Carroll.

The family and loved ones of Chloe Carroll gathered to see this sign put up.

Her brother and sister got the opportunity to help put the nuts and bolts in the sign. Chloe's brother Derek Carroll says it's been rough since they lost her. He adds she would've been 16 on March 15.

"It's very tragic it still is, and in the coming weeks, especially on her 16th birthday in a couple of weeks, it's gonna be very rough for us. But you know, seeing things like this in the community is gonna help us stay positive."

Derek says Chloe lived close by. So, this sign will be a sweet reminder of his little sister every time he passes by the new sign.

"It's been pretty hard, but seeing this with her name up on the road forever now it's special. This road always will be special, but now it's got a little extra flair to it."

He says Chloe had a kind heart and a beautiful soul. Carroll wants everyone to remember Chloe in a positive light.

"I hope they associate it with the beautiful smile and beautiful person that she was, so whenever you see Chloe Carroll you automatically, you smile."

The family told me they plan to honor her on what would've been her 16th birthday. Again, that is March 15. More details will be released soon on the plans.

