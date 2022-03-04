"This is just another way to help keep Chloe's memory alive" Sign goes up in memory of girl shot and killed

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One family is honoring a 15-year-old girl who was taken from them too soon. Chloe Carroll was shot and killed last July.
Friday in Terre Haute at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, family members helped put up a sign. That sign reads, "In Memory of Chloe Carroll."
The sign was put up through a program called Adopt a Highway. That means the family has pledged to help clean up this section of the road at least twice a year.
"This is just another way to help keep Chloe's memory alive anything we can do to help keep her name. We're going to try to do that," says Chloe's brother Derek Carroll.
The family and loved ones of Chloe Carroll gathered to see this sign put up.
Her brother and sister got the opportunity to help put the nuts and bolts in the sign. Chloe's brother Derek Carroll says it's been rough since they lost her. He adds she would've been 16 on March 15.
"It's very tragic it still is, and in the coming weeks, especially on her 16th birthday in a couple of weeks, it's gonna be very rough for us. But you know, seeing things like this in the community is gonna help us stay positive."
Derek says Chloe lived close by. So, this sign will be a sweet reminder of his little sister every time he passes by the new sign.
"It's been pretty hard, but seeing this with her name up on the road forever now it's special. This road always will be special, but now it's got a little extra flair to it."
He says Chloe had a kind heart and a beautiful soul. Carroll wants everyone to remember Chloe in a positive light.
"I hope they associate it with the beautiful smile and beautiful person that she was, so whenever you see Chloe Carroll you automatically, you smile."
The family told me they plan to honor her on what would've been her 16th birthday. Again, that is March 15. More details will be released soon on the plans.