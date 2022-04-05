'This is just an amazing opportunity' - county commissioners propose Riley Spur Trail project

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County leaders hope a new potential project will keep people healthy, and draw visitors to the area.
On Tuesday, the Vigo County Council heard from commissioners about a proposed trail in Riley.
Residents from all over the Wabash Valley stepped up to the mic to show their support for this new trail that would eventually connect the city of Riley to Terre Haute.
They say there are endless positives to this project.
Commissioner Mike Morris led the charge in requesting approximately 1.3 million dollars in funding from the council.
This money would help bring life to the old abandoned Riley Spur Trail.
The goal is to make it competitive with the Heritage Trail in Terre Haute.
"This abandonment came up, and I seized upon it. I was running around the Annex excited. I had to get with Brendan, I had to get with Chris. I said we can go on this. This is just an amazing opportunity," Morris said.
Here's how the money will be divided:
- $250,000 for the rights of the 6.1-mile rail line -- that goes from canal road to the east side of the town of Riley
- $140,000 to cover the removal and proper disposal of the railroad ties
- the remaining amount will go towards surface preparation, signage, safety measures, railings, privacy fencing, and so forth
All three county commissioners have been working closely together on this project.
They are glad to take this next step to move forward.
"The council members got to see how strong our support network is -- to see that people from literally all walks of life were out here in mass to talk about how their families will benefit and how they will benefit. How people, in general, will become healthier because they will have a place to recreate," Commissioner Brendan Kearns said.
A big talking point from community members was how this trail would promote safety for bikers, runners, and walkers.
They say many times drivers don't follow the 3-feet rule on the roads.
Morris tells News 10 it will promote interconnectivity -- just as Heritage Trail has.
"I've seen it in other communities as I travel. There is just something that happens when these trails come together," Morris said.
If all goes according to plan -- they want to have Rose Hulman students design the trail.
The county council will meet again next Tuesday to vote on the Riley Spur Trail proposal.
Kearns and Morris tell News 10 they feel confident that it will be a go.