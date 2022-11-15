"This is going to be a huge financial impact" Businesses in Downtown Olney impacted by building collapse

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Some businesses in Olney are starting to feel the financial impact following the collapse of a downtown building.
The vacant building which is located at 410 Main Street, collapsed around 6:00 last Friday night.
People grabbing dinner at Hovey‘s Diner, which shares a wall with a collapsed building, were shocked when the building collapsed.
Luckily no one was hurt during the collapse.
Unfortunately, the uncertainty surrounding this building has shutdown the busy downtown block, making Hovey‘s diner temporarily close it's doors.
"This is going to be a huge financial impact" said Hovey's Diner owner Joe Greifzu.
"We're currently closed until further notice; until they can get the other building removed and deem our building safe."
Chilly Willy's drive-through comes out next to Hovey’s Diner on Main Street.
With the street being shut down, Chilly Willy's had to close their drive-through which is used by a majority of its customers this time of year.
The owner told News 10 that sales this past weekend dropped "significantly" because of the closure.
As of Tuesday, debris like bricks, window frames and steel beams were being loaded in dumpsters to be hauled away.
Engineers are expected to examine the collapsed building at the end of this week.
The cause of the collapse as well as the future of the building will likely be determined then.
Greifzu said the community has been very supportive since Friday night.
"A lot of people have sent Facebook messages. A lot of people are wishing us well and hoping we can reopen soon."