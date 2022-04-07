"This is a very serious" Nationwide suicide rate up 35% since 1999

INDIANA (WTHI) - The national rate of suicide is on the rise.
Since 1999 it is up 35% according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Depending on the age group, suicide is the second or third leading killer among young people in Indiana.
That is also according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Staff within the agency said there is a lot that can be done to help stop this startling statistic.
While Indiana sits around the middle of the list in terms of deaths by suicide nationwide, mental health advocates say more can be done.
They say it starts with being open, having honest conversations and knowing you do not have to face struggles alone.
Donovan Beck is a mental health advocate with Seize the Awkward.
He is using poetry, Instagram and TikTok to spread his message, that no one is in it alone.
"It feels like ostracization that no one understands what I'm going through, and I'm alone in this and this is purely something I have to deal with myself. And one of the things that we emphasize is, that's not true," Beck said.
Mental health experts agree.
Dr. Christine Yu Moutier is the chief medical officer at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
She said the situation is serious both nationwide, and at home.
Moutier said despite being in around the middle of the list nationwide.
Indiana is still above the national average for deaths by suicide.
"This is a very serious, I would call it a national mental health crisis," Moutier said.
Beck said having conversations about mental health is an absolute must, and can save lives.
"Conversations about mental health and all these things are awkward at times and difficult because you aren't trained and taught how to do them at a young age, but they're needed," Beck said.
If you or someone you know is struggling it is important that you know help is available.
You can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24-hours a day.
That number is 1-800-273-8255.