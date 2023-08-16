"This is a crisis..." IREAD-3 results show one in five Hoosier third graders struggle to read

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Education says some Hoosier students struggle to read in the third grade.
On Wednesday, the IDOE released the results of the 2022-2023 IREAD-3 tests. According to the results, one and five third graders still have difficulty reading.
"Today, nearly one in five Indiana students is unable to read by the end of third grade. This is a crisis that could have a long-term negative impact on Indiana's economy and negative repercussions throughout our society. We have no time to waste, and together, we must urgently work to improve reading outcomes for Indiana students, including supporting both current and future educators with the knowledge and tools necessary to teach our students to read using evidence-based literacy instruction rooted in science of reading," Dr. Katie Jenner, the Indiana Secretary of Education said in a written statement.
The state says the literacy rates for Hoosier kids have been dropping for a decade, adding this was a trend before. the COVID-19 pandemic impacted education.