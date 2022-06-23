'This is a bad idea.' Economists advise against federal gas tax suspension, as Indiana's tax is set to rise

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you are stopping to fuel up in Indiana, you could be paying more at the pump.
As prices go up, so does the state's gas tax.
With gas prices above the $5 mark and taxes going up, one Terre Haute driver says he will be driving less.
The gas tax is nearly triple what it was early last year.
Hitting the road is not as easy for drivers like James Levine.
He usually goes on road trips with his family, but he says this year, he might as well fly, because he will save money.
"It's a big part of a family vacation is to piling everything in your car. So, we're going to miss out on that, that's been fun in the past, but we're going to go to some locations where you really don't need a car," Levine said.
Indiana's gas tax rate is staying the same at 7%.
But, as the average cost goes up, so does the amount you are paying.
In July, that means you will be paying about six more cents per gallon.
Some public officials have talked about suspending the tax.
But, local economists say this would cause more problems.
"This is a bad idea. If you want a better idea regarding energy prices, then you should impose a general carbon tax," Dr. Robert Guell, an economist at Indiana State University said.
Levine is taking it upon himself to save.
He says before he plans for any future trips, he is considering buying a hybrid car.
"I think that's probably the next step for me is to get a vehicle that gets really good gas mileage," Levine said.
To put in perspective how much you will be paying, think of it like this; if you have a 12-gallon tank, starting next month you will pay an extra 72 cents per fill up.