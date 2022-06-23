 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Friday,
June 24 2022 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew...Boone...Brown...Delaware...Hamilton...Hendricks...
Howard...Madison...Shelby...Vigo...Carroll...Tippecanoe

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to 1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

'This is a bad idea.' Economists advise against federal gas tax suspension, as Indiana's tax is set to rise

  • Updated
  • 0
This key inflation measure just saw its biggest gain on record

US inflation kept moving higher in March and the Producer Price Index is the latest data point showing the price pressure.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you are stopping to fuel up in Indiana, you could be paying more at the pump.

As prices go up, so does the state's gas tax.

With gas prices above the $5 mark and taxes going up, one Terre Haute driver says he will be driving less.

The gas tax is nearly triple what it was early last year.

Hitting the road is not as easy for drivers like James Levine.

He usually goes on road trips with his family, but he says this year, he might as well fly, because he will save money.

"It's a big part of a family vacation is to piling everything in your car. So, we're going to miss out on that, that's been fun in the past, but we're going to go to some locations where you really don't need a car," Levine said.

Indiana's gas tax rate is staying the same at 7%.

But, as the average cost goes up, so does the amount you are paying.

In July, that means you will be paying about six more cents per gallon.

Some public officials have talked about suspending the tax.

But, local economists say this would cause more problems.

"This is a bad idea. If you want a better idea regarding energy prices, then you should impose a general carbon tax," Dr. Robert Guell, an economist at Indiana State University said.

Levine is taking it upon himself to save.

He says before he plans for any future trips, he is considering buying a hybrid car.

"I think that's probably the next step for me is to get a vehicle that gets really good gas mileage," Levine said.

To put in perspective how much you will be paying, think of it like this; if you have a 12-gallon tank, starting next month you will pay an extra 72 cents per fill up.

Recommended for you