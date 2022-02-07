"This helps them get ready to be successful in life" - New career program introduced at Vigo County Schools

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The future can be intimidating for many young people. That is why Vigo County school officials are introducing a new program, which they say will help students be ready for their future careers.
"This helps them get ready to be successful in life," Doug Dillion, the Career and Technical Director for Vigo County Schools, said.
On Monday evening, the Vigo County School Corporation introduced the "Work Based Learning" (WBL) Program. Dillion says getting real-world experience is crucial for the success of students.
"If they don't start to get these types of experiences, they could go all the way through college and get none of these experiences, and then, boom, they move out on their own and it could be a struggle," he said.
Through this new program, students will have the opportunity to work with dozens of companies in several different disciplines. This includes working in healthcare, education, construction, and many others.
For example, an upperclassman would begin their day learning in the classroom, but through this new program, they would finish out their day at the workplace in their desired field.
"It's designed to give them workforce skills," Dillion said. "Those real-world skills that are hard to teach in the classroom or laboratory. You can try to teach it, but until they experience it firsthand from someone who is not a teacher and not a parent, they're not really seeing it."
WTHI-TV is one of more than 30 companies in the area working with the school corporation next year.