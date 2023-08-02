This Greene County school district will try something new to recruit new bus drivers

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Over at the White River Valley School District, plans were put in motion to get more bus drivers. The district teamed up with Wagler's Education and Training Center in Lyons.
Superintendent Dr. Bob Hacker said it is critical to train new drivers. His district hopes to be part of the solution with this new partnership. It will help people get their CDL-B and school bus driver certifications.
Those interested will train one week per month. If they start in September, they will be certified by Thanksgiving.
Hacker said there is no cost. He said this not only has a big impact on the school district but the community as a whole.
"I thank our school board for thinking outside the box a little bit," said Hacker. "Our kids are going to benefit. The community is going to benefit. Really everyone around us will as we produce more licensed school bus drivers."
Superintendent Hacker also said this certification opportunity is open to people in any district.
"Not only can a driver in our school district go but anybody from Linton or Terre Haute or Evansville, Vincennes," said Hacker. "They all can come up and be a part of that partnership. And therefore, everyone would benefit."
People who are interested can contact Wagler's for more information.