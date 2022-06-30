"This could really set us back" - LGBTQ+ community responds to Roe V. Wade overturn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The decision to overturn Roe V. Wade has sparked conversations across the nation.
The celebrations of many have also been met with an outpouring of concerns. This includes growing fears over future decisions for the LGBTQ+ community.
"We've made a lot of strides, but this could really, really set us back," Sarah Emerick, an intern at the Pride Center of Terre Haute, said.
Concerns are mounting for people like Sarah Emerick. As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, Emerick says the overturning of Roe V. Wade could be just the beginning of more setbacks.
"I think coming up on Fourth of July weekend, it's like, yay celebrations for the land of the free, but we are getting freedoms taken away every day," she said.
These fears started when US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas released a concurring opinion (see page 119). Thomas eluded to the fact that more rights could be stripped away for LGBTQ+ community members. This includes potentially rethinking same-sex relationships and marriages.
Although the other justices are said to have disagreed with Thomas' proclamations, fears only seem to be growing more.
"To have a leader of our nation saying that more rights are up next to be axed is really harmful and terrifying quite honestly," Katie Lugar, the Vice President at the Pride Center in Terre Haute, said. "To always be worried about what rights you have and what rights could be taken away at a moment's notice, is just terrifying to be in such unstable ground within your own country and within your own state."
Many in the LGBTQ+ community are now turning to each other for support, reassurance, and most importantly hope.
"As one individual, it can feel like the world is on your shoulders and you can't do a lot about it, but when people are around you, then you can do so much more and your voice is amplified that much more," Emerick said.
In the end, Sarah Emerick says the fight is not over. The goal is this fear will turn into passions to advocate for what they believe in.
There will be another protest against the Roe V. Wade overturn this coming weekend in Terre Haute. It will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Vigo County Courthouse.