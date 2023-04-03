"This can be taken care of" Crawford County family whose home was destroyed by tornado is thankful to be alive

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

White River at Petersburg and Hazleton.

Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River and
the lowest portions of the White. Minor flooding along the lowest
reaches of the White will continue at least into the weekend and
along the Wabash River into next week. Minor flooding primarily
impacts local river roads, parks, and agricultural land.

The White River has crest and is falling. A secondary crest on the
Wabash is at Covington late Monday morning.

Additional rainfall expected through Wednesday may prolong flooding
along the Wabash River and lower White. Those with interests along
these rivers should monitor forecast updates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Monday /10:30 AM EDT Monday/ the stage was
17.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Monday /10:30 AM EDT Monday/ was 17.8
feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 17.9 feet early Wednesday
morning. It will then fall Wednesday morning. It will rise to
18.0 feet Wednesday evening. It will then fall below flood
stage early Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"This can be taken care of" Crawford County family whose home was destroyed by tornado is thankful to be alive

  • 0
Crawford County Damaged Home

Crawford County Families Clean Up Tornado Damage 6 pm

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Crawford County family is picking up the pieces after their home was destroyed by Friday's tornado.

Rhonda Simpson and her husband's home was destroyed during Friday night's tornado.

Simpson's daughter Jessica Lawhead showed me around her mom's home.

Simpson, her family, and many others have spent the last few days literally picking up the pieces of their home.

She says she was terrified Friday night but now feels lucky just to be alive.

"I was shaking so bad it wasn't even funny. But, I mean, like I said, my main thing is my kids, my grandkids, the animals, we're all safe, so, this can be taken care of," Simpson said.

Lawhead says the phone call she got on Friday night was unlike any other. Her mother called, telling her a tornado hit their house and that they were stuck in their basement.

"We came flying here and I wasn't expecting to see what I saw. Yeah, it was shocking," Lawhead said.

Lawhead says her family has spent the last few days picking up what's left. As they work, the Simpsons are wondering: what's next?

"Trying to clean up and figure out where we go from there if we rebuild, or just buy a house someplace else in town or, they don't really know. It's just kind of up in the air," Lawhead said.

Figuring out the next steps in life hasn't been something the Simpsons have gone through alone.

Crawford County Families Clean Up After Tornado Damage 5 pm

In fact, they say communities across Illinois and Indiana have been right by their side.

"We're extremely thankful and like I said, there's been so much between family and friends and friends of family. Everyone has really come together and helped us out. It's been amazing. It's wonderful," Simpson said.

Simpson emphasized to me that there are brighter days ahead and again, is just lucky she and her family are okay.

