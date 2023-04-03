"This can be taken care of" Crawford County family whose home was destroyed by tornado is thankful to be alive

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Crawford County family is picking up the pieces after their home was destroyed by Friday's tornado.
Rhonda Simpson and her husband's home was destroyed during Friday night's tornado.
Simpson's daughter Jessica Lawhead showed me around her mom's home.
Simpson, her family, and many others have spent the last few days literally picking up the pieces of their home.
She says she was terrified Friday night but now feels lucky just to be alive.
"I was shaking so bad it wasn't even funny. But, I mean, like I said, my main thing is my kids, my grandkids, the animals, we're all safe, so, this can be taken care of," Simpson said.
Lawhead says the phone call she got on Friday night was unlike any other. Her mother called, telling her a tornado hit their house and that they were stuck in their basement.
"We came flying here and I wasn't expecting to see what I saw. Yeah, it was shocking," Lawhead said.
Lawhead says her family has spent the last few days picking up what's left. As they work, the Simpsons are wondering: what's next?
"Trying to clean up and figure out where we go from there if we rebuild, or just buy a house someplace else in town or, they don't really know. It's just kind of up in the air," Lawhead said.
Figuring out the next steps in life hasn't been something the Simpsons have gone through alone.
In fact, they say communities across Illinois and Indiana have been right by their side.
"We're extremely thankful and like I said, there's been so much between family and friends and friends of family. Everyone has really come together and helped us out. It's been amazing. It's wonderful," Simpson said.
Simpson emphasized to me that there are brighter days ahead and again, is just lucky she and her family are okay.