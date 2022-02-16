This bill will affect women seeking an abortion if passed

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River, White River, Tippecanoe River, Wildcat Creek,
Eel River, East Fork White River, Flatrock River, and Mississinewa
River.

.Snow melt and rainfall from Wednesday night through today of around
an inch and a half to over two and a half inches on frozen or
saturated ground is bringing widespread flooding to central Indiana
rivers. Moderate to major flooding is expected on the Mississinewa
at Ridgeville. Moderate flooding is expected along upper parts of
the Wabash from Lafayette through Covington as well as Wildcat
Creek, while lowland and minor flooding is currently forecast for
other area rivers. Another system early next week could lengthen the
amount of time in flood and produce additional rises on area rivers.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued later this evening or Friday
morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Critical stage is reached on agricultural
levees in northern Vigo County.  Extensive flooding of
agricultural lands is in progress.  Flooding of low residential
property in southeast Clinton begins.  Some high county roads are
impassable.  River Park at Clinton is completely flooded.  Old SR
63 north of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 23.8 feet early Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River, White River, Tippecanoe River, Wildcat Creek,
Eel River, East Fork White River, Flatrock River, and Mississinewa
River.

.Snow melt and rainfall from Wednesday night through today of around
an inch and a half to over two and a half inches on frozen or
saturated ground is bringing widespread flooding to central Indiana
rivers. Moderate to major flooding is expected on the Mississinewa
at Ridgeville. Moderate flooding is expected along upper parts of
the Wabash from Lafayette through Covington as well as Wildcat
Creek, while lowland and minor flooding is currently forecast for
other area rivers. Another system early next week could lengthen the
amount of time in flood and produce additional rises on area rivers.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued later this evening or Friday
morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 19.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1:45 PM EST Thursday was 19.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 23.8 feet early Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River, White River, Tippecanoe River, Wildcat Creek,
Eel River, East Fork White River, Flatrock River, and Mississinewa
River.

.Snow melt and rainfall from Wednesday night through today of around
an inch and a half to over two and a half inches on frozen or
saturated ground is bringing widespread flooding to central Indiana
rivers. Moderate to major flooding is expected on the Mississinewa
at Ridgeville. Moderate flooding is expected along upper parts of
the Wabash from Lafayette through Covington as well as Wildcat
Creek, while lowland and minor flooding is currently forecast for
other area rivers. Another system early next week could lengthen the
amount of time in flood and produce additional rises on area rivers.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued later this evening or Friday
morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.5 feet, Water is at or near critical stages of
many agricultural levees. Flooding of about 10 residential
properties in South Lake area begins. North Lake and Izaak Walton
are now a part of the Wabash River. West Road in northern Vigo
county floods. Flood waters surround homes in lowest areas near
Fort Harrison Country Club. Backwater extends up Lost Creek to
13th Street. Seep water in the U.S. 41 and SR 63 split.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:30 PM CST Thursday /1:30 PM EST Thursday/ the stage was
18.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 12:30 PM CST Thursday /1:30 PM EST Thursday/ was
18.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.3
feet Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Indiana and west central
Indiana, including the following counties, in north central
Indiana, Carroll. In west central Indiana, Clay, Fountain,
Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo and Warren.

* WHEN...Until 1000 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 156 PM EST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in
the warned area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana, east central Indiana, north
central Indiana, south central Indiana, southeast Indiana,
southwest Indiana and west central Indiana, including the
following counties, in central Indiana, Bartholomew, Boone,
Clinton, Decatur, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson,
Madison, Marion, Morgan, Rush, Shelby and Tipton. In east central
Indiana, Delaware, Henry and Randolph. In north central Indiana,
Carroll. In south central Indiana, Brown, Jackson, Lawrence and
Monroe. In southeast Indiana, Jennings. In southwest Indiana,
Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central
Indiana, Clay, Fountain, Montgomery, Owen, Parke, Putnam,
Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo and Warren.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain will diminish this evening. Additional rainfall
amounts up to an inch are likely with locally higher amounts
possible...on top of the 1 to 2.5 inches that has already
fallen. These amounts are causing both areal and river
flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation and flash freezing concerns of
standing water on roads...bridges and overpasses later this
evening. Snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice
accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central
Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

This bill will affect women seeking an abortion if passed

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-  House Bill 1217 requires that a pregnant woman must be informed that a coerced abortion is illegal prior to getting an abortion.

Certain medical professionals must ask a pregnant woman if the abortion is coerced. If medical personnel believe the abortion is coerced they must offer women services. They also must provide a telephone and an alternative exit from the health care facility.

Executive director at Crisis Pregnancy Center, Sharon Carey, in Terre Haute says this bill will further protect women.

"We believe that every woman should have the power to make an informed decision without coercion" says Carey. 

On the other hand many people feel the bill is stigmatizing abortion and adding an extra burden to women seeking an abortion.

Communications manager for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, Nicole Erwin, says this bill has nothing to do with the health and well-being of women.

"It's not about protecting people from coercion but trying to score political points by implying that women are not typically making their own decisions about abortion and that abortion is harmful" says Erwin.

Many women testified Wednesday night. Some said this bill should be passed to further protect women. Others opposed to the bill say the bill should be focused on other issues such as the coercion to stay pregnant, become pregnant and the tampering of birth control. 

News 10 spoke with a woman who got an abortion when she was 16 years old. She was told she was making the wrong decision and was too young to make this decision on her own. She told us she is against this bill because it adds an additional burden for women to face when going to get an abortion. She also says the bill's intent is not clearly stated and is vague in its writing.   

The bill passed out of senate judiciary today with a 6-1 vote and will now head to the senate floor. 

Recommended for you