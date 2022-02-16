This bill will affect women seeking an abortion if passed

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- House Bill 1217 requires that a pregnant woman must be informed that a coerced abortion is illegal prior to getting an abortion.
Certain medical professionals must ask a pregnant woman if the abortion is coerced. If medical personnel believe the abortion is coerced they must offer women services. They also must provide a telephone and an alternative exit from the health care facility.
Executive director at Crisis Pregnancy Center, Sharon Carey, in Terre Haute says this bill will further protect women.
"We believe that every woman should have the power to make an informed decision without coercion" says Carey.
On the other hand many people feel the bill is stigmatizing abortion and adding an extra burden to women seeking an abortion.
Communications manager for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, Nicole Erwin, says this bill has nothing to do with the health and well-being of women.
"It's not about protecting people from coercion but trying to score political points by implying that women are not typically making their own decisions about abortion and that abortion is harmful" says Erwin.
Many women testified Wednesday night. Some said this bill should be passed to further protect women. Others opposed to the bill say the bill should be focused on other issues such as the coercion to stay pregnant, become pregnant and the tampering of birth control.
News 10 spoke with a woman who got an abortion when she was 16 years old. She was told she was making the wrong decision and was too young to make this decision on her own. She told us she is against this bill because it adds an additional burden for women to face when going to get an abortion. She also says the bill's intent is not clearly stated and is vague in its writing.
The bill passed out of senate judiciary today with a 6-1 vote and will now head to the senate floor.