...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Rain will transition to snow with a brief period of
freezing rain or sleet expected. Total snow accumulations in
excess of 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central
Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...As temperatures drop below freezing, the
rain from Tuesday night into early Wednesday will melt leading
to a frozen slush below the snow which may further cause travel
issues.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling
1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

This app will help you navigate Indiana's snow and ice-covered roads

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's an app that can help you stay on top of the changing weather conditions.

The Indiana Travel Advisory app shows the road conditions for each Indiana county.

Indiana road app

The app also includes the contact information for each county's emergency management agency. Each agency is responsible for implementing travel advisories.

You can also set up alerts so the app will notify you when travel conditions change.

Download the app on the Google Play here.

Download the app in the Apple App Store here.

