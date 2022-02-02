This app will help you navigate Indiana's snow and ice-covered roads

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's an app that can help you stay on top of the changing weather conditions.
The Indiana Travel Advisory app shows the road conditions for each Indiana county.
The app also includes the contact information for each county's emergency management agency. Each agency is responsible for implementing travel advisories.
You can also set up alerts so the app will notify you when travel conditions change.
Download the app on the Google Play here.
Download the app in the Apple App Store here.