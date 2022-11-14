"This amendment affects everyone that kisses a loved one goodbye" Illinois unions expecting collective bargaining amendment to pass

ILLINOIS (WTHI) - An amendment to the Illinois state constitution could bring changes to the state's labor union laws.
Illinois unions are declaring victory after the majority of people voted for the state to have collective bargaining rights.
If the vote holds, the right for workers to unionize in Illinois will be put into the state's constitution.
27 states have right-to-work laws across the country.
Illinois is looking to become the latest to allow unions to negotiate wages, hours and working conditions with employers.
The move is coming with pushback from the Illinois Policy Institute.
"Illinoisians can expect to see tax increases as government unions have expanded bargaining power, more than in any other state. We can expect our business climate to get worse," said Mailee Smith, the director of labor policy at the Illinois Policy Institute.
Those advocating for the amendment like the Illinois AFL-CIO say increased property taxes won't happen.
Instead, they say their research shows workers will make more money.
"In states that have workers' rights and respect workers' rights, workers make $11,000 more per year, so that money is staying in the state," said Tim Drea, presient of the Illinois AFL-CIO.
The Illinois Policy Institute says that extra money will likely go into government employees' hands rather than the everyday workers.
"This was definitely a David and Goliath fight of big government union spending. Government unions spent millions of dollars to spread this lie," Smith said.
Those for the amendment say otherwise.
They say it can even impact you and your family.
"This amendment affects everyone that kisses a loved one goodbye before their shift that they will have worker's rights," said Drea.
The amendment will only go into effect after it's certified by the Illinois election board.
That vote will happen November 29.