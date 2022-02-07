Third Naloxbox installed in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County now has three NaloxBoxes. The first two were installed in 2021. Inside are doses of Narcan nasal spray. One box was installed in Bicknell. The other was installed at the Knox county public library.
In the last year, 500 doses have been taken from the boxes. Many of those doses were taken from the library location. Folks with the library say they did not witness a single person take a dose. They say that's a good thing.
The boxes give folks a non-judgemental place to get the life-saving medicine at any time of the day.
With the need, a new location has been installed for 2022. Now A box is located on the backside of Vincennes city hall. Another location and more doses to help save lives.
Vanessa Phillips with Knox County Oriented System of Care says, "We're happy that it's here and we're thankful that we have access to it. We have now seen the need in just a short amount of time, that 500 doses have been taken. And we can continue to give out more."