Third inmate who cut through Missouri jail ceiling is back in custody, authorities say

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for a Air Quality Action Day on
Wednesday...June 15 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Delaware, Daviess, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe
and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
103.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Third inmate who cut through Missouri jail ceiling is back in custody, authorities say

The last of three inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail after cutting through the ceiling was taken into custody Tuesday, authorities said.

Lance Justin Stephens was recaptured near San Antonio, Texas, the Barry County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Stephens, along with Matthew Allen Crawford and Christopher Allen Blevins, escaped from the Barry County jail on June 3 by cutting holes in the ceiling and climbing through, authorities said. Barry County is about 660 miles from San Antonio.

Crawford was captured Monday in Springfield, Missouri -- about 60 miles northeast of Barry County, according to the US Marshal's Service and the Barry County Sheriff's Office. Blevins was captured five days after the escape near Casper, Wyoming -- more than 800 miles away from the jail, the Barry County Sheriff's Office said.

Jail has plaster ceilings, detective says

Crawford faces theft charges while Blevins faces charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting a lawful stop. Stephens faces charges including possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.

Two of the inmates were in the same jail pod while the third was in an adjacent pod, Barry County Sheriff's Office Detective Doug Henry said.

He said after the trio cut holes in the ceiling and clambered through, they fled the building via a maintenance door. Henry said the building is old and the ceilings are made of plaster, which might have made the trio's escape easier.

