LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - Another earthquake has been reported in the same area of the Wabash Valley.

The USGS says around 1:30 p.m., a 2.8 magnitude earthquake was reported between Lawrenceville and Vincennes.

This is at least the third quake in this area this week. A magnitude 2.1 and another 2.3 were reported in this area on Monday and Tuesday.

Did you feel the earthquake? Let us know in the comments.