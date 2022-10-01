Third annual Toystock event is helping local kids celebrate Christmas this year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend, local musicians are preparing for kids to have the best Christmas this year.
The Joseph A. Bray Marine Corps League of Terre Haute along with Musicians Giving Back hosted the third annual Toystock event on Saturday.
Last year's Toystock raised more than $15,000. This helped buy 14,000 toys for more than 2500 Wabash Valley kids.
The hope is to help even more kids this year.
"It's Christmas. It's about the kids. Nobody wants to know about kids that don't get Christmas presents... I know these are good people who could not have a Christmas if it wasn't for this event," Bob Flott, the co-founder of Musicians Giving Back, said.
If you couldn't make it this year, you can still donate by clicking here.