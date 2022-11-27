Third annual Brazil Hometown Christmas is a success

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Brazil is bringing all of the holiday cheer to town! The third annual Brazil Hometown Christmas was a success!
Every year, it is hosted by Brazil Main Street and Clay County Chamber of Commerce. It is all about highlighting small businesses!
Hand-made items from local vendors all across Clay County were up for sale! There were also special activities, such as a passport competition. The more places you visited, the more you could win!
One local business owner says it is important to support events like this.
"Because if you live local, you keep your money here in the community, and it supports everyone," Co-owner of Brazil Farmer's Market Sherry Garlits said.
A community Christmas tree lighting put a bow on the event.