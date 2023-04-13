 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Thursday...April 13 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Daviess, Delaware, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe,
Vigo

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Third annual 'Blazer Give Day' underway

  • Updated
  • 0
Blazer Give Day

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Thursday is Vincennes University's Blazer Give Day.

Students and alumni of Vincennes University spent the day making a difference.

The goal is to bring students, both past and present, together to donate to school programs or scholarships and share Trailblazer pride.

Several businesses in Vincennes are also participating in the event.

VU Foundation Executive Director Kristi Deetz says she enjoys reconnecting with students during the event.

"Our students are our story. To be able to hear those stories firsthand and hear the excitement in their voices or see the smiles on their faces; that's my favorite part of the day."

Donations are being accepted until 11:59 tonight.

If you are interested in donating, you can do so by clicking here

