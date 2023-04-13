Third annual 'Blazer Give Day' underway

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Thursday is Vincennes University's Blazer Give Day.
Students and alumni of Vincennes University spent the day making a difference.
The goal is to bring students, both past and present, together to donate to school programs or scholarships and share Trailblazer pride.
Several businesses in Vincennes are also participating in the event.
VU Foundation Executive Director Kristi Deetz says she enjoys reconnecting with students during the event.
"Our students are our story. To be able to hear those stories firsthand and hear the excitement in their voices or see the smiles on their faces; that's my favorite part of the day."
Donations are being accepted until 11:59 tonight.
If you are interested in donating, you can do so by clicking here.