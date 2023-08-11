Third 12 Points business closes in one month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A third business has closed in the 12 Points area in Terre Haute in one month. However, those behind the revitalization effort in 12 Points still see a bright future for the area.

Business owners here at Studio 12 and Erics Humble Pies say their decision to close is emotional. But they still hope to see new life brought to the 12 Points area.

After two years of business, the door is closing for this local shop. The reason? Owners told us it is due to the condition of the building.

Owner Lucy Chew says it's an emotional time for her and her family.

"It's just sad that we've put so much of ourselves into this, and it's over," Chew said.

Although we're seeing the end of this local business for now, the 12 Points area is still seeing improvements. Local leaders say this is a sad closing but are still optimistic about the future.

Pat Goodwin is the president of the 12 Points Revitalization Organization. He says the area still has a bright future.

"There's a lot of new entrepreneurs who are looking to try and get in the door and try to get started here, and that's what we want to be able to do," Goodwin said.

The 12 Points Revitalization program is ongoing. To learn more, click here.