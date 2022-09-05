Thinking about college? Here's how you can enter to win thousands to get you started

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A lucky Hoosier will win big when it comes to saving for education.
September is National College Savings Month.
To celebrate, the state announced the CollegeChoice 529 Education Sweepstakes.
Someone will receive a $10,000 deposit in a CollegeChoice 529 account. CollegeChoice 529 helps families save for education after high school.
Funds can be used at any eligible school or registered apprenticeship program, both in and out-of-state.
Accounts grow tax-deferred, and distributions are tax-free as long as the money is withdrawn to pay for qualified education expenses.