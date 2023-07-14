"Things could change..." Clay Community Schools adjust to new textbook laws

CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- Clay Community Schools is adapting to Indiana's new textbook fee law.

Under this law, parents are no longer responsible for textbook fees.

Clay Community Schools Superintendent Tim Rayle said this law is great for parents. This school year, parents should only expect to pay fees for non-curricular activities. Rayle said these should be minimal.

"We haven't sat down and calculated," he said "But, our goal is I think just along the lines of what legislators' goals were: parents not having to pay for their kids to go to school."

But, Rayle said the school may have some financial concerns with this new law.

The state has allotted $160 million dollars for this venture. It estimates $162 will be spent on each Hoosier student.

Rayle said this is why the district may have problems. The state may not cover all of Clay Community School's textbook fees. Rayle estimates the district will come up about $100,000 short.

Still, Rayle said he is not too concerned as the district is financially sound and things could change in the future.

"I say that as things could change," Rayle said. "Just looking at it in July, that will be our shortfall depending on what the state does."