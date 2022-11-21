THFD battles four fires in one day, how you can prevent a fire in your home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's the holiday season, but it is also the season that the Terre Haute Fire Department says they see an uptick in house fires.
The Terre Haute Fire Department was busy on Sunday. Its firefighters responded to four different fires within a 10-hour timeframe. Luckily, no one was injured.
"To have that many fires in one shift, that is pretty rare. With this time of year we're seeing a ramp-up of structural fires -- be it small or large fires," Deputy Fire Marshal Billy Roberts said.
He says with colder temperatures, people are trying to find ways to warm up. This includes using space heaters, and heat blankets.
"About one in every seven fires is due to an electrical issue, and some sort of heating appliance," Roberts said.
Roberts shared some tips on how to prevent these electrical fires.
- Instead of using a common household power strip, he says to use an industrial multi-plug adapter.
"Anything with a surge protector and circuit breaker in it. If that system were to get overloaded it would immediately pop the breaker and shut the power off to that."
- He also suggests shutting off all heating appliances before you go to bed and buying space heaters with an anti-tip switch in them.
That means if the heater tips over, it will automatically shut off, preventing the fire.
- Most importantly, keep any heating source at least 3-feet away from all items.
"Make sure there's nothing else around it, no blankets newspapers, anything like that -- any combustible material."
With Christmas right around the corner, Roberts warns that both artificial and real Christmas trees are extremely flammable, so keep them far, far away.
Finally, do not forget to blow out your holiday-scented candles!