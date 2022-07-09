"...They're not toys they're friend makers." Tractor show holds special meaning

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Fair is back, and it comes with a unique show that holds sentimental value to many.
The fair has plenty of activities for folks to enjoy, but for one participant, the tractor show has a deeper meaning.
The tractor show is one of the highlights each year at the Vigo County Fair. It's located right at the entrance, and people from all over come to check it out.
One local Hoosier has been participating and enjoying tractor shows since the early 80s. He says it's a family tradition.
"This one here I worked at the tire shop for three days to help the tire man, and I put the tires on when the other guy owned it. So we bought this tractor; my grandfather on my mom's side had all Oliver tractors," said Eddie McCullough.
He also adds tractor shows are something him and his late father used to do all the time together.
He passed away just three years ago.
"I'm sorry. It brings back good memories," he said.
But McCullough isn't the only one keeping this tradition alive for his family.
Loren Watson is doing the same for his family.
He has been participating in these shows since the 70s, and he's made lifelong friends from them.
"People I never would've known if it hadn't been for these old tractors, and they're still good friends today. Some people had to leave health-wise, but they're still good friends. They're not toys, they're friend makers."
McCullough adds being at shows makes him feel closer to his late father.
He said it made them who they are.
"Well it was kinda our identity. We'd go places without the tractor, 'oh you're the one that's got the tractor,'" McCullough said.
The tractor show will continue Sunday afternoon from 1 to 4.