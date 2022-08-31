'They're not quite old enough to understand, but they've asked for daddy' - fatal crash impacts local family

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Trisha Waggoner lost her little brother John Waggoner on Saturday, August 27th to a car vs. motorcycle crash.
"He was 22 when he passed, and he would've been 23 Sunday," his big sister Trisha Waggoner said.
The crash was the most recent of what Sheriff John Plasse says was a deadly month on the roads in Vigo County. It followed four other fatal accidents.
"In my whole career in law enforcement, I've never had a streak of a month where we've had nine people killed in accidents," Sheriff John Plasse said.
John Waggoner was a biker, a brother, a son, and a father of three little girls.
"They're not quite old enough to understand, but they've asked for daddy."
Here you see 3-year-old Grace, 2-year-old River, and 9-month-old Cianna.
"We're trying to figure out how my 22-year-old brother took care of three girls by himself because between the four of us…the girls are a handful."
Trisha finds some comfort in the fact that her brother died doing something he loved -- biking. He had two Harleys -- one black and one army green.
The sister wants drivers and bikers to learn from this tragedy that turned her family's lives upside down.
"A Harley is on two wheels, they're more likely to fishtail or lose control. You've just got to pay attention."
She urges others to look both ways multiple times and slow down. If you're a biker, wear a helmet. She says it could save a life.
As for the crash, the Sheriff's Office says it remains under investigation.
If you'd like to donate to help support the girls, or contribute to funeral costs click here.