"They're going to be an early advocate for these new processes..." Local hydrogen plant reflects on new energy coalition

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Many are working toward a cleaner and greener Earth. Some of that work is being done right here in the Wabash Valley.
Wabash Valley Resources in West Terre Haute has been working to create a hydrogen-energy future since 2016.
"It's one of the best opportunities in the new markets of hydrogen fuel," Greg Zoeller, senior advisor to the plant, said. "As well as the creation of ammonia, which is a by-product of hydrogen."
Zoeller said Wabash Valley Resources works to develop ideas and solutions to manufacture, store, and deliver hydrogen around the world.
Their expertise couldn't come at a better time.
Indiana and Illinois recently joined the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition. The group aims to create a cleaner future through hydrogen-produced energy.
Zoeller said he's excited about the creation of this group and the opportunities it could create for the plant and community.
"The fact that it is a future project to create energy and hydrogen for fuel cells and things like that," Zoeller said. "That may be the larger picture, but at least the local community should be really excited about the economic opportunities that this plant provides."
Zoeller said a higher interest in Hydrogen energy could mean more jobs at the plant. Also, local farmers could begin to use hydrogen-powered equipment.
Zoeller said right now he can only speak in what ifs about how the coalition will change things. But, he said locals should be excited about being at the forefront of the hydrogen movement.
"The community should really see this as a huge opportunity at the very beginning of a change in energy policies in the United States and really the world," Zoeller said. "So, they're going to get to be an early advocate for these new processes that everyone should be excited about."
