"They're getting more opportunity..." IECC launches new nursing apprenticeship

ILLINOIS (WTHI)- Like many other fields, the field of nursing is experiencing extreme shortages.
Illinois Eastern Community Colleges' Associate Dean of Allied Health Alani Frederick said it's not only a problem at hospitals, but it's also a problem for schools.
"With that nursing shortage," she said. "We have to think creatively. We have to think of how we can make sure that individuals interested in nursing but didn't have traditional opportunities could go in to earn that credential."
It seems like IECC has found that solution. The group of colleges will soon roll out a new nursing apprenticeship program.
To qualify, students must be enrolled in one of the college's nursing programs. Then, they must apply to enter the program through Clay County Hospital in Illinois.
If accepted, students will work at least one 12-hour shift a week. The hospital will pay for tuition fees, books uniforms, and a stipend for each apprentice. Employment is also guaranteed upon graduation.
Frederick said it all sets students up for success.
"They're really going to understand the role of the nurse," she said. Because they're getting more opportunities than what we normally provide in nursing education. So, their transition to practice will be much more successful."
That transition into their chosen field is essential. The field of nursing is losing thousands of workers due to factors like burnout and aging. So, Fredrick said creative programs like these are needed to keep the field alive.
"Being a pioneer in this area," she said. "We could help model the next step in nursing education. We can take this, show that it can succeed, show that it's beneficial and move it to any of our local partners who are interested."
Applications for the apprenticeship should open in May.
