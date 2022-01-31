"They're competing for staff right now with McDonald's" Indiana Senate legislation aims to support child care providers

INDIANA (WTHI) - A bill in the Indiana Senate could provide clarity for child welfare providers.
Senate Bill 266 was written by Jon Ford of Terre Haute.
It would establish a process where a child care facility would be allowed to request based rates.
This would give child providers a clearer picture of the costs of items they need.
Indiana Senator Jon Ford says right now, child service providers do not always have the clearest picture of necessary expenses.
"Right now, there is a lot of, you know, you know, a lot of guessing from the provider's standpoint on costs," said Ford.
Ford says this legislation would help child care services be able to pay better wages.
That is because they would have a better idea of where they stand financially.
He says right now, staff at child care facilities simply are not making enough money.
If this bill passes, he believes it will help everyone involved in child care.
"They're competing for staff right now with McDonald's and Wendy's and they need to get their wages up. So, it will help providers, but in the long run, it really helps the kids," said Ford.
Ford says there are nearly 20,000 children in state care that need this help.
Staff at child care centers are required to have a 1 to 5 staff to client ratio, but Ford says the department of child services only pays for a ratio of 1 to 8.
He says this leaves providers in a tough spot.
"That's a good example of what we're trying to solve here is, 'how do we get requirements by DCS in line with provider costs?'" said Ford.
Ford says with all of this in mind it is key to help the providers now, so they can help kids, especially with behavioral health concerns, from an early age.
"We need to provide them with all the services we can because if we can help them at the earlier ages, the better adults they will become," said Ford.
This bill unanimously passed the senate committee of family and child services.
Senate Bill 266 will now move to the full Senate for consideration.